Assamese Actor Jayanta Das Allegedly Abused by Police Personal in Guwahati

Bharaghar Actor Jayanta Das was allegedly abused verbally by driver of police patrolling vehicle in Assam’s Guwahati after he urged one of the person in-uniform not to chew tobacco on duty.
The actor posted a video in Facebook where he explained about the incident.
In the video he said he was allegedly abused verbally and misbehaved by driver of a police patrolling party vehicle in Uzan Bazar area when he suggested a police personal that it was inappropriate for him to be chewing tobacco on-duty.
Following the suggestion, the driver became furious and abused him verbally.
However, he said that the police agreed with his remark.
Jayanta requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for justice and to protect the image of Guwahati Police.
Meanwhile, the vehicle was traced and the driver was apprehended.
The actor said, “The citizens of Assam wish for everyone in the state to have genuine respect for our police force, the way Mumbai police or Delhi Police is respected. We wish our citizens to respect Assam Police too and this also has been our Chief Minister’s vision. In order to comply with that vision, I, being a vigilant citizen of the state, suggested to the police personal to not chew tobacco while on duty.”
The abuse has been him hurt and embarrassed, he added.