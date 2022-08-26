Assamese Actor Jayanta Das Allegedly Abused by Police Personal in Guwahati

Bharaghar Actor Jayanta Das was allegedly abused verbally by driver of police patrolling vehicle in Assam’s Guwahati after he urged one of the person in-uniform not to chew tobacco on duty.

The actor posted a video in Facebook where he explained about the incident.

In the video he said he was allegedly abused verbally and misbehaved by driver of a police patrolling party vehicle in Uzan Bazar area when he suggested a police personal that it was inappropriate for him to be chewing tobacco on-duty.

Following the suggestion, the driver became furious and abused him verbally.

However, he said that the police agreed with his remark.

Jayanta requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for justice and to protect the image of Guwahati Police.