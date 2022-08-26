Direct Recruitment Exam: Gauhati HC Rejects Writ Petition on Internet Suspension

The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the writ petition filed against internet suspension during the direct recruitment examination.

This means internet will continue to remain suspended during the upcoming direct recruitment exam on August 28 and September 11.

The writ petition was filed by Raju Prakash Sarma on August 24 challenging the state government’s decision to suspend internet during the examination.

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday agreed to hear the writ petition however, it ordered to stay the decision of suspending mobile internet during the examination.

Notably, the petition was filed following the state government’s decision to suspend internet for four hours on August 21 during the Grade IV direct recruitment examination in 25 districts.