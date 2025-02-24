Assam’s Cultural Identity Flourishes Under BJP, Says Dilip Saikia

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state as a historic milestone in promoting Assam’s rich cultural heritage and fostering economic development. He emphasized that the Prime Minister’s participation in the grand cultural event 'Jhumoir Binandini', dedicated to the vibrant Jhumur dance of the tea-tribe and Adivasi communities, is a moment of immense pride for the state.

“This event not only highlights Assam’s deep-rooted traditions but also reaffirms the BJP-led government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of marginalized communities on a global platform,” Saikia stated.

Welcoming the Prime Minister to the celebration, Saikia described the occasion as a golden moment for Assam’s tea culture. “The Prime Minister’s presence at this event underscores our government’s sincere efforts to uplift and showcase the unique traditions of the tea-tribe and Adivasi communities. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary leadership in bringing Assam’s diverse cultural identity to the forefront,” he said.

According to Saikia, the Bharatiya Janata Party has always been dedicated to cultural and geo-nationalism, tirelessly working for the nation’s spiritual, cultural, and economic progress. “The BJP’s tradition of promoting the identity of endangered and marginalized communities at both national and international levels will continue under our governance,” he asserted.

Highlighting the Assam government’s welfare measures, Saikia outlined several key initiatives undertaken to uplift the tea-tribe population. “Our administration has increased the wages of tea garden workers to ₹251 per day, established over 200 government schools in tea garden areas, and reserved 3% of Class III and Class IV government jobs for tea-tribe and Adivasi candidates,” he said.

Additionally, Saikia noted that ₹1 crore has been allocated for road construction in 850 tea gardens. “Under the Shaheed Dayal Das Panika scheme, ₹25,000 financial aid has been provided to 8,000 youth from tea-tribe communities. Moreover, cultural stages are being constructed in every tea estate with a ₹15 lakh grant in honor of Malati Orang,” he added.

“These initiatives reflect the BJP’s unwavering commitment to the development and empowerment of Assam’s tea-tribe population,” Saikia emphasized.

Saikia stressed that the Triple Engine Government—a term referring to the BJP-led administration at the Central, State, and Local levels—remains steadfast in its commitment to inclusive development. “The ongoing peace and economic progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), benefiting over 35 lakh people, is a testament to our government’s relentless drive for long-term stability and prosperity in Assam. This momentum will continue to propel every community toward a brighter future,” he asserted.

Beyond cultural promotion, Saikia highlighted the broader economic significance of the Prime Minister’s visit. “The Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit is a major step toward strengthening Assam’s position as an economic powerhouse in the Northeast. The Prime Minister’s presence at this high-profile event will attract major investments, generate employment opportunities, and open new avenues for industrial growth,” he stated.

Concluding his remarks, Saikia reiterated the BJP’s commitment to Assam’s progress, both culturally and economically. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam will continue to achieve remarkable milestones in heritage preservation, economic empowerment, and inclusive development,” he affirmed.