BJP Workers Assigned to Spread Awareness on ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’

BJP State President Dilip Saikia has called on party workers to actively promote Advantage Assam 2.0, highlighting its potential to drive major development in the state. The event, scheduled for February 25-26, aims to attract investments exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore and boost Assam’s economic growth.

Saikia, in a meeting on Friday with BJP’s Media, Social Media, IT, Economic, Trade, Policy, and Research departments, emphasized the responsibility of every party worker in spreading awareness about the initiative. He stated, "Under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Advantage Assam 2.0 will bring a wave of development to the state."

The event is set to host leading national and international business organizations, top companies, and renowned entrepreneurs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, further enhancing its significance.

On February 24, ahead of the main event, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Jhumoir Nandini programme at Sarusajai Stadium, featuring a grand performance by 10,000 Jhumur artists.

Friday’s meeting, held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, saw the presence of BJP State General Secretaries Pallab Lochan Das, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, and Pulak Gohain, with State Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah anchoring the session.

