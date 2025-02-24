BREAKING: PM Modi Arrives in Guwahati to Witness 'Jhumoir Binandini'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on a special aircraft from Bihar on Monday. He was welcomed at the airport by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several state ministers.

Amid tight security, the Prime Minister will proceed to Sarusajai stadium, where he will witness the grand 'Jhumoir Binandini' performance.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the occasion, stringent security measures have been put in place, ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated gathering. The event promises a blend of tradition and modernity, featuring vibrant performances, inspiring addresses, and a spectacular laser display that will highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

Briefing on the schedule for the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the event is scheduled to commence at 5:30 pm. However, attendees must arrive at Sarusajai by 3:30 pm, as security checks and frisking procedures will take time due to the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.