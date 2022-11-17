People of Assam Want ‘Change’: Bharat Jodo Yatra Reaches Guwahati

Parallely launched Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam has reached the state capital on Thursday and was joined by thousands of leaders and workers of Congress. They said that people of the state wanted change.

While the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which got rolling from Kanyakumari on September 7, is still in Maharashtra, the one launched parallely by the state Congress in Assam on November 1 saw thousands of leaders and workers massing in state capital Guwahati on Thursday.

Drawing inspiration from the Rahul-led nationwide march, which has already covered several states, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched its own 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with the aim of covering an 834 kms across the state over 70 days.

Congress's Assam march kicked off from Golakganj in the Dhubri district, along the Assam-West Bengal border, towards Sadiya district on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

As the march rolled into Guwahati on Thursday, it was joined by thousands of Congress leaders and workers, including APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque, along with party MLAs Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Nandita Das, Sibamoni Borah and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the people of Assam want change. "This Yatra was started from Golakganj in Dhubri district on November 1 and has now reached Guwahati. It will cover 834 kms and end in Sadiya district," Singh said.