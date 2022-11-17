NDMA Organises Mock Drill on Earthquake in 3 NE States

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organised a Multi-State Mock Exercise on Earthquake on Thursday in nine district of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland.

Commandant of 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Sh HPS Kandari along with officers and five NDRF Teams with canine squad took active part as experts in the mock drill.

Out of nine districts, five teams of 1st Bn NDRF were taken active part as disaster experts and 10 officers were acted as observer in five district Headquarters of Assam which were Bongaigaon, Guwahati, Haflong (Dima Hasao), Kokrajhar and Silchar (Cachar).

This Earth Quake Mock drill took four to five days-long preparedness which included tabletop exercise, community awareness cum preparedness and scenario based practical exercise with stakeholders.