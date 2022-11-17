NDMA Organises Mock Drill on Earthquake in 3 NE States

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organised a Multi-State Mock Exercise on Earthquake on Thursday in nine district of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland.
Commandant of 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Sh HPS Kandari along with officers and five NDRF Teams with canine squad took active part as experts in the mock drill.
Out of nine districts, five teams of 1st Bn NDRF were taken active part as disaster experts and 10 officers were acted as observer in five district Headquarters of Assam which were Bongaigaon, Guwahati, Haflong (Dima Hasao), Kokrajhar and Silchar (Cachar).
This Earth Quake Mock drill took four to five days-long preparedness which included tabletop exercise, community awareness cum preparedness and scenario based practical exercise with stakeholders.
Mock exercises are of paramount importance for emergency preparedness and the aim of such mock exercises was to bring together all the stakeholders in the State/ District concerned and ensure seamless co-ordination during the conduct of rescue and relief operations.
Intensive training and mock drills develop the confidence to react in the event of a disaster.
On this occasion Sh. H P S Kandari, Commandant 1st Bn NDRF acted as Chief Observer of the Mega Event and said “Disaster management is the key to sustainable development in North East India. Community is a very important element in disaster management, if we dream of a disaster resistant India for a stable and secure society, the community has to be sensitized and aware to deal with the basics of disaster management. The National Disaster Response Force is on its mission with the objective ApadaSevasadaivSarvatra".