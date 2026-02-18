Bhupen Borah Will Become Irrelevant Soon in BJP: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said that Bhupen Borah will soon become irrelevant after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and compared him to the situation of Sarbananda Sonowal and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Gogoi’s remarks came at a press conference in Guwahati today in the aftermath of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on February 22. He said, “Bhupen Borah’s situation is going to be the same as that of Asom Gana Parishad and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Just as they are nowhere to be seen now, we don’t know what special respect Bhupen Borah will get in the BJP.”

Gogoi, however, said that despite the loss, the Congress will continue its work to expose the Chief Minister and his family’s alleged illegal land holdings. “Our party’s work on how 12,000 bighas of land went to only one family, will continue. We will take that to the people. There will be no obstacle to our work,” the party president said.

“We know that as the people have now started discussing this, the Chief Minister has made a desperate attempt to brush this under the carpet,” he added.

Gogoi Discredits Borah

Gogoi also targeted Bhupen Borah, trying to discredit the former Assam Congress president, saying, “Bhupen Borah had said that in this lifetime, he can swear before Batadrava Than and Maa Kamakhya that he will never change party. The person who can say these things and did not wait one day after resigning to join the BJP, you can understand how much gravity that person’s words carry and how much people should believe him.”

Gogoi Targets CM

Gaurav Gogoi also brought up the Assam Chief Minister’s recent comments on Bhupen Borah after a video of him making alleged lewd gestures surfaced. He said, “The person you said had outraged the modesty of women with lewd actions, you are taking him in your party and are framing him as a Hindu leader now.”

Notably, Bhupen Borah resigned from the Congress party after serving 32 years and growing through the party ranks from the youth Congress to becoming Assam Congress president. However, he recently found himself sidelined by the party, and his comments after submitting his resignation also reflected his anguish.

