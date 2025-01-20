Bihar Woman Delivers Baby on Guwahati Railway Station Platform

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman from Bihar gave birth to a baby on Platform No. 4 of Guwahati Railway Station, turning an ordinary train journey into an unforgettable moment.

The woman was travelling from Agartala to Barauni aboard the Rani Kamlapati Express when she suddenly went into labour. With no time to reach a hospital, railway doctors and Railway Protection Force (RPF) women personnel sprang into action, assisting in a successful delivery right at the station.

Thanks to their swift response, both the mother and newborn are safe, informed the railway sources.

After the birth, she was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further medical care.

