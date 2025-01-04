NFR Issues Legal Notice to Agitators for Disrupting Railway Services

On December 11, 2024, a rail blockade at Jorai Railway Station in Alipurduar Division, orchestrated by the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA), brought train services to a standstill, wreaking havoc for thousands of passengers. Over 5,000 protesters gathered at the station, blocking all railway lines and forcing the cancellation and diversion of numerous trains.

The blockade, which was entirely unauthorized, paralyzed the railway system, leaving countless commuters stranded and inconvenienced. Agitators disrupted not only train services but also jeopardized passenger safety by trespassing on railway premises and obstructing train movement. Despite efforts by the on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police officials to disperse the crowd using loudhailers and announcements, the protesters refused to end the obstruction.

The financial fallout from the blockade is staggering, with the railways suffering a loss of approximately Rs. 5.61 crores. In response, the Indian Railways has served a compensation notice to several leaders of the GCPA, who led the protest, through the Court of CJM/Alipurduar. Legal action will follow to recover the losses and hold the agitators accountable.

The incident underscores a growing trend of agitator groups targeting railways, even when their demands have nothing to do with the railway system. These disruptions not only cause significant financial damage but also put the safety of passengers at grave risk. The Indian Railways remains committed to upholding passenger safety and security, vowing to tackle such unlawful actions with the full force of the law.

Railways have long been seen as a soft target by groups using protests to push for unrelated demands. However, this latest incident highlights the severe consequences of such actions. The railways have made it clear that they will not tolerate any threat to the safety and security of passengers, sending a strong message that such disruptions will not be condoned.

