Premature IVF Baby Defies Odds, Discharged from GMCH NICU After 3 Months

A baby born prematurely at just 26 weeks gestation, weighing only 726 grams, has been successfully discharged from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after receiving months of specialized medical care.

The infant, born via In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) on September 10, 2024, faced significant health challenges but displayed remarkable resilience. After receiving intensive medical support, the baby gained strength and reached a weight of 1530 grams at the time of discharge on January 13, 2025.

Speaking about the milestone, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma stated, “It’s moments like these that make every challenge worthwhile. We are proud of our team's dedication to providing top-notch care.” He further highlighted that the case stands as a testament to advancements in neonatal care and the expertise of the GMCH medical team, offering hope to families facing similar challenges.

Renowned Pediatrician Dr. Gautam Medhi, who played a key role in the baby’s care, described it as a special case. “This is the first time that a premature IVF baby, born at just 26 weeks, has been successfully discharged from GMCH NICU. The outcome of such babies is often uncertain, as they face respiratory issues, infections, and feeding difficulties. Managing such cases requires costly medicines and specialized machines, and we are grateful to the GMCH Superintendent and Principal for ensuring all necessary support.”

The baby’s family, including mother Dhanjita Pathak, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the medical team for their unwavering care and dedication.

This remarkable recovery marks a significant success for GMCH’s NICU, reinforcing its role in providing advanced neonatal care and instilling hope in families facing similar medical challenges.

