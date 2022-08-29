Birubari Abduction: POSCO Case Filed Against Suspect In Sexual Assault Of Minor

Police informed on Monday that the prime accused, Sanjib Biswas, who was arrested for kidnapping a minor girl in Guwahati's Birubari area, had sexually assualted her.
Without the information of the family members, Biswas had broken into the house late at night and took away with the eight-year-old child, informed officials.
The prime accused in the case, Biswas had been arrested and his custody was handed to the police who questioned him on the matter.
Meanwhile, the minor girl narrated the entire ordeal to the police after which she was sent for a medical check-up.
The check-up revealed signs of sexual assault, officials further informed.
In light of the medical report highlighting sexual offence, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) has been registered against the culprit.
It may be noted that in yet another crime against children in the city, the minor child had been abducted from her residence in Guwahati's Birubari locality.
The incident took place at the Birubari locality of Guwahati and the entire thing was caught on security cameras.
A team of cops from the Paltan Bazar police station managed to track down and apprehend the culprit after initiating an investigation in the matter.