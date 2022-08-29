Birubari Abduction: POSCO Case Filed Against Suspect In Sexual Assault Of Minor

Police informed on Monday that the prime accused, Sanjib Biswas, who was arrested for kidnapping a minor girl in Guwahati's Birubari area, had sexually assualted her.

Without the information of the family members, Biswas had broken into the house late at night and took away with the eight-year-old child, informed officials.

The prime accused in the case, Biswas had been arrested and his custody was handed to the police who questioned him on the matter.

Meanwhile, the minor girl narrated the entire ordeal to the police after which she was sent for a medical check-up.

The check-up revealed signs of sexual assault, officials further informed.