After Demolition, Now Debris A Concern For Noida Residents Near Twin Towers

An already chocking national capital on Monday woke up to a pile of debris and dust left behind following the iconic razing of the Supertech twin towers by controlled explosions yesterday.

Culmination of a nine-year legal battle with the realtors saw the twin towers in Noida brought to the ground after the Supreme Court had termed the construction illegal last year.

Noida’s Emerald Court housing society today witnessed mountains of rubble with cleaners at work scrapping the layer of dust from the ground near the site.

Meanwhile, the covers that had been put up on nearby buildings to minimize the entry of dust, are yet to come off.

Speaking to NDTV, a member of the resident welfare association of the housing society in Noida’s Sector 93A, Aarti Kappula said, “There was a smell of dynamite, the rest was fine. We just removed the AC covers and slept off,” when she returned home at around 11.30 pm.

She mentioned that she woke up this morning to a clear sky. “We had received an advisory that there will be pollution. When I woke up, I saw a blue sky, so I came out without a mask,” added Kappula.

She was further quizzed on celebrations planned in the aftermath of what could be symbolized as a victory of good over evil, in the way that the twin towers were razed down after being found to have been constructed illegally.

“Absolutely, we have planned it this evening. We are going to get together for a while. The battle is won for sure. It's an example for the entire country,” she replied to it.