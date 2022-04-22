Family Of 5 Including 3 Kids Charred To Death In Chhattisgarh

Five members of a family including three children were burnt to death in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh after their car caught fire following an accident on Thursday.
Police said that a car crashed in the culvert near Ganesh temple in Singarpur village under Thelkadih police station on Rajnandgaon-Khairagadh road, reported ANI.
The Khairagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) reached the site of the incident soon after receiving information about it.
The Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Mahadeva said that the police and forensic team are conducting further investigation.