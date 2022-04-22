GMC Polls: MP Queen Oja Faces Questions of Public While Casting Vote

BJP MP Queen Oja cast her vote at Lachit Nagar polling station for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections. The MP faced questions of the voters while casting her vote.

The public questioned her regarding the garbage system, drainages etc. which remained dirty for days. Being answerable to the public, she immediately called the officials of GMC and directed the GMC to immediately clean the garbage and drains of the locality.

Following her phone call, the GMC workers immediately cleaned the roads of the locality on the day of the election.

The MP also asked the public to keep the roads and their respective areas clean.

Meanwhile, voting underway in 57 wards of the 60 municipal wards on Friday.

The major political parties in play include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a total of 7, 96,829 voters set to decide who comes to power.

Various issues like clean drinking water, water-logging in the streets, proper roads, etc. were among the promises made by the candidates to woo the voters.

Notably, the BJP has already won three wards unopposed, meaning that polling will be held for the remaining 57 wards. It had given its ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) seven seats to contest.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the GMC polls, counting for which will take place on April 24.

