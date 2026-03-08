Assam BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over President Murmu Visit

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly disappointing President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the 9th International Santal Conference. Speaking in Guwahati, Assam BJP Mahila Morcha leader Mita Nath Bora said last-minute venue changes and the absence of senior officials caused inconvenience for the President and attendees.

What Happened During the Santal Conference?

The 9th International Santal Conference, initially planned at Bidhannagar under Phansidewa block in Darjeeling, was shifted to Gossainpur on Siliguri’s outskirts. President Murmu attended the programme at Gossainpur before travelling roughly 30 kilometres to Bidhannagar to meet locals.

President Murmu questioned the relocation, noting that Bidhannagar’s open grounds could easily host several lakh participants. She expressed concern that the venue shift might have prevented many Santal community members from attending, limiting the event’s reach. The President also observed the absence of senior West Bengal government officials, highlighting that it is customary for the Chief Minister and cabinet members to receive the President during official events.

Mamata Banerjee Responds

Meanwhile, in a social media statement on March 7, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified that the event was organised by the private International Santal Council, which also extended the invitation to the President. She explained that the district administration flagged inadequate preparations at the originally proposed venue to the President’s Secretariat.

Banerjee further stated that the President was formally received and seen off by the Mayor of Siliguri, the Darjeeling District Magistrate, and the Siliguri Police Commissioner as per the approved protocol. She rejected claims of a protocol lapse, asserting that the CM’s absence was part of the pre-approved dais plan.

Calling the BJP’s criticism “most unfortunate,” Banerjee accused the party of misusing the highest office in the country for political purposes.

