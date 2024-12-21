BJP MLA's Slip-Up During Protest; 'Rahul Gandhi' Referred as 'Rajiv Gandhi'

In a hilarious slip of the tongue, BJP’s Hajo MLA Suman Haripriya continued to refer to Rahul Gandhi as his late father Rajiv Gandhi while coming down against the Congress leader over his alleged misbehaviour. Rahul Gandhi was accused of misconduct by Nagaland’s woman Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak during the recent clash between the NDA and INDIA bloc parties outside the Parliament.

While delivering a fiery critique of Rahul Gandhi, Haripriya repeatedly called him ‘Rajiv Gandhi’. This was during BJP’s protest in Guwahati demanding strict judicial action against the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition.

While speaking about Gandhi's political maturity, Suman Haripriya took a jibe at him, saying, "If he doesn't know how to respect women, how will he lead a party or the nation? Rajiv Gandhi should learn from our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on how to respect women, learn from PM Narendra Modi, and look at our BJP leaders. What not have they done for women?"

She also called him ‘immature in politics’. Haripriya went on to suggest that Gandhi should vacate his MP post, considering him "absent" in the political sphere.