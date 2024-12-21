Jaya Bachchan Alleges BJP MPs of “Drama” After Parliament Scuffle

Two days after a heated scuffle between MPs of the NDA and the INDIA bloc in Parliament, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs undergoing treatment at a city hospital were engaging in “drama.”

During a protest march against the BJP on Friday, the veteran actor-turned-politician remarked, “BJP MPs should be awarded for their ‘acting performance.’”

The Rajya Sabha MP further criticized BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput, and S Phangnon Konyak, stating that their conduct surpassed any performances she had encountered during her acting career. “Sarangi ji is doing drama… I have never seen a better performance in my career (as an actor) than that of Rajput ji, Sarangi ji, and the woman (Member of Parliament) from Nagaland... They should be given all the awards in acting," Bachchan was quoted by news agency PTI.

Commenting on Rajput’s injuries, Bachchan alleged, “Rajput ji was in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the hospital. First, a small band-aid was applied. Then, a bigger bandage was applied. After that, he was speaking to his leader in the ICU. I have never seen such a great performance in my life.”

The remarks come after BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput reportedly sustained injuries during the scuffle in Parliament. The BJP accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, of pushing the MPs, a claim Gandhi has denied.

Meanwhile, BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak alleged that Rahul Gandhi “misbehaved” with her during a protest on Parliament premises, saying his actions made her feel “extremely uncomfortable.”

BJP Criticizes Bachchan's Remarks

Reacting to Jaya Bachchan’s statements, the BJP labeled her comments as reflective of the “true culture” of the SP and the INDIA bloc.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Bachchan of supporting the “aggressor” rather than the alleged victim, particularly the tribal woman MP. “Instead of standing with the tribal woman MP who has made grave allegations against Rahul Gandhi, you have a situation where the version of the woman MP is being questioned. Her character is being called into question, dignity is being played around with," Poonawalla said.

He further criticized Bachchan’s stance, stating, “And that too by Jaya Bachchan, who for herself in Rajya Sabha made a huge hue and cry, but for another woman MP, she is speaking so disparagingly.”

Poonawalla also claimed that the remarks against Konyak reflect the opposition’s lack of respect for tribal communities and women. “This is the party which says boys will be boys. And today too, they stand with the aggressor, not with the victim, the survivor, and with the woman MP who has made such grave allegations,” he added.

