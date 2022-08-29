Reliance Jio To Roll Out 5G Services In 2 Months: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the company will roll out 5G services in the upcoming two months.
Ambani made the announcement at the 45th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited today.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambani said, “Today, I want to announce the next leap forward that Jio is creating in digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband. That is JIO 5G. With 5G, we will connect 100 million homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions.”
The Reliance Jio chairman said that the company aims to connect everyone with the highest quality of data services. “With Jio 5G, we will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India's needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets,” the richest Indian said.
He further said, “Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. It will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network.”
Ambani also mentioned, “The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.”
“For pan-India 5G network, we've committed ₹ 2 lakh crore investment. Reliance Jio has prepared the world's fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities. By December 2023, we will deliver 5G to every town of India,” added the Reliance Jio chairman.