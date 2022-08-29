Reliance Jio To Roll Out 5G Services In 2 Months: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the company will roll out 5G services in the upcoming two months.

Ambani made the announcement at the 45th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited today.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambani said, “Today, I want to announce the next leap forward that Jio is creating in digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband. That is JIO 5G. With 5G, we will connect 100 million homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions.”

The Reliance Jio chairman said that the company aims to connect everyone with the highest quality of data services. “With Jio 5G, we will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India's needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets,” the richest Indian said.