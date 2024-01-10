BREAKING: Bhangagarh Trader Found Dead Inside Own Shop

A Bhangagarh-based businessman was on Wednesday found dead inside his establishment under shocking circumstances.
The deceased trader has been identified as Basudev Sharma, the owner of a business establishment called Bajrang Traders in Guwahati's Bhangagarh locality.
As of now, no further information as to the circumstances that led to his death has come to the fore.
Meanwhile, a team of police officials from the Bhangagarh Police Station reached the site where the body of Basudev Sharma was found.
According to the police, the deceased businessman was originally from Bihar and was residing in Guwahati where he owned the hardware shop.
Officials said that he had a huge debt on him and was unable to repay the money, which might have led him to take the extreme step.
Further details are awaited.