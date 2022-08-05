BREAKING: Unidentified Body Found In Guwahati's Panjabari

The body of a person was found in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Friday, the second such incident since the start of August.

According to reports, the body was found near an under-construction building in front of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in the Panjabari locality.

A police team from the Dispur police station reached the spot immediately and has initiated an investigation into the matter.

The deceased is being suspected to be a labourer involved in construction activities in the building, they said.

Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The cause of death is also not known yet.