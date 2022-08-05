BREAKING: Unidentified Body Found In Guwahati's Panjabari

The body of a person was found in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Friday, the second such incident since the start of August.
According to reports, the body was found near an under-construction building in front of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in the Panjabari locality.
A police team from the Dispur police station reached the spot immediately and has initiated an investigation into the matter.
The deceased is being suspected to be a labourer involved in construction activities in the building, they said.
Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The cause of death is also not known yet.
Police officials informed that the body has been recovered and sent for autopsy to reveal the nature of crime and the cause of death.
It may be noted that the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a gunny sack in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area on August 3.
The body was found inside a sack left behind on the side of the road at Bhaskar Nagar. Officials informed that prima facie, it looked like a case of homicide, however, further details will emerge after the autopsy.