Centre To Release 2 Lakh Crore For NE In Next Phase After 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for Road Transport and Highways in India, Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that the Centre will release funds to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crores in the next phase for developments in Northeast, post 2024, in a slew of major decisions taken during a meeting in Guwahati.

Addressing the media at Hotel Radisson Blu at the end of an important review meet, Union minister Gadkari sought the support of all Chief Ministers of Northeastern states to take the progress in the region to new heights.

At first, he addressed the issue of mixing ethanol in petrol, calling for an increase in its production. He said, “There has to be an emphasis on the production of ethanol. The amount of ethanol mixed in petrol will be increased. We will extract ethanol from bamboo and paddy seeds.”

Moving on, Gadkari announced plans to build an airport-style bus port with state-of-the-art facilities with the aim to facilitate communication through the Northeast. “In the next phase, the Centre will release Rs 2 lakh crore funds for development in the Northeast after 2024,” he said.

He further said, “Ahead of 2024, developmental works worth Rs 3 lakh crores in the Northeast will be completed.”

Tackling questions on the use of FAStags at toll booths, the Union minister laid down plans for replacing it with a technology to read number plates and deduct toll amounts directly from the linked bank accounts. “Toll tax will be collected at toll gates through a new digital system soon,” he said.