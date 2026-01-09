Centre's Textiles Committee, NEHHDC Ink MoU To Promote NE's Rich Traditional Crafts

The Centre’s Textiles Committee under the Ministry of Textiles and the North Eastern Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (NEHHDC) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Guwahati on Thursday to protect and promote the rich traditional crafts of the Northeast.

The MoU was signed during the North Eastern Region Conclave to strengthen Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection for unique handloom and handicraft products from the region through Geographical Indications (GI) registration and post-GI initiatives.

As part of the agreement, the two organisations will initially facilitate GI registration for 33 distinctive products from the Northeast - 18 from Nagaland and 15 from Meghalaya - under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. These products represent centuries-old traditions and indigenous knowledge systems that are deeply rooted in the cultural identity of the region.

Beyond GI registration, the collaboration aims to ensure long-term benefits for artisans and weavers. The Textiles Committee and NEHHDC will work jointly with central and state governments to strengthen the textiles, handloom, handicrafts, khadi and allied sectors across the Northeastern states. A key focus of the partnership will be on post-GI initiatives, including capacity building, branding, quality assurance and the creation of stronger market linkages.

Officials said the initiative is expected to empower local artisans and weavers by safeguarding their traditional knowledge and craftsmanship from imitation and misuse. At the same time, GI recognition is likely to enhance the global visibility of Northeastern textiles and handicrafts, opening up new avenues for branding, value addition and market expansion.