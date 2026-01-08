National Textiles Ministers’ Conference 2026 Held in Guwahati

The National Textiles Ministers’ Conference 2026 was successfully held at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, bringing together senior policymakers and textile leaders from across the country.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the inaugural session.

"Today, I, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and the Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition during the National Textile Ministers' Conference in Guwahati. This exhibition presents a powerful glimpse of India's art, traditions, and craftsmanship. Our vision is clear to strengthen India's heritage while ensuring continuous progress and development," Singh said in a post on X.

Organised by the Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with the Government of Assam, the two-day conference provided a national platform for Textile Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories to deliberate on the future of India’s textile sector.

Held under the theme “India’s Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation”, the conference focused on policy initiatives, investment prospects, sustainability, export growth, infrastructure development and the use of advanced technologies. The discussions reflected the government’s vision of positioning India as a global textile manufacturing hub by 2030, while promoting employment generation and inclusive growth.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, along with other dignitaries, took part in the inaugural programme. An exhibition and pavilion showcasing India’s textile heritage, innovation and craftsmanship were also inaugurated on the sidelines of the event.

The conference featured multiple sessions on key focus areas such as infrastructure and investment, expansion of textile exports, raw materials and fibres, technical textiles, and the preservation and promotion of handlooms and handicrafts. Flagship initiatives, including PM MITRA parks, sustainability measures and integrated value-chain development, were highlighted during the deliberations.

Ministers and officials shared best practices, regional challenges and policy recommendations aimed at strengthening the textile value chain across the country.

A special conclave on strengthening and empowering the textile sector of the North-Eastern region was also held, with participation from ministers of the North-Eastern states, Members of Parliament and senior officials.

The session focused on unlocking the region’s potential in silk, handloom, handicrafts and bamboo-based textiles, with special emphasis on Eri, Muga and Mulberry silk, women-led enterprises, branding and improved market access.

