Himanta Declares Police Probe Over Congress Protest at Raj Bhavan

Assam CM has opened his mouth on the issue of the killing of a Congress worker in yesterday's (18th December) protest at Raj Bhavan. When the entire state was shocked by the act of the police, the CM declared through his 'X' handle that the police will investigate the matter.

“The police will register an FIR and conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, including a review of video recordings”—his X post reads adding “Henceforth, no demonstrations will be permitted near Raj Bhavan. A designated area has already been allocated for protests and demonstrations.”

The institution of the Governor stands above partisan politics. Yesterday, Congress party leaders attempted to forcibly enter Raj Bhavan by breaching police barricades and causing chaos in the vicinity. The police will register an FIR and conduct a thorough inquiry into the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 19, 2024

Notably, several journalists were also injured badly while covering the protest. The GPC (Gauhati Press Club) has called for putting black badges as a protest to the police action.

The killing of Mridul Islam in police action has also sparked reactions from various corners of society on democratic rights, journalists' safety and draconian police action.

The CM was on a tour to Bhutan from where he is returning today and is supposed to attend a cabinet meeting later in Guwahati.