Child Run Over by Vehicle in Guwahati’s Patharquary, Dies

In a tragic road accident in Guwahati’s Patharquary area on Friday, a five-year-old child lost her life after being run over by a vehicle. Reports indicate that the accident was caused by a female driver.

In a separate incident, a luxury car crashed into a road divider at Beltola Chariali late at night. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01 FQ 4566, had five occupants at the time of the accident. However, four of them fled the scene, leaving only one individual behind.

Eyewitnesses allege that the occupants of the vehicle were under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred. Furthermore, documents linked to the BJP Yuva Morcha were reportedly recovered from inside the crashed vehicle, raising concerns regarding those involved.