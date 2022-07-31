Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins India's Second Gold In Weightlifting At CWG 22

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India’s second gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday in the men’s 67 kilograms final.

Lalrinnunga created history with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kilograms to bag the gold. With this, India’s medals tally has risen to five.

He had lifted a record-breaking 140 kilograms in the snatch category and 160 kilograms in the clean and jerk category which combined for a Commonwealth Games record.

In the snatch attempt, Edidiong Jospeh Umaoafia was second with 130 kilograms and Samoa’s Vaipava Ioane came in third with 127 kilograms lift.

Lalrinnunga set a new CWG record with his lift of 140 kilograms in the second snatch attempt.

However, he failed in an attempt to better this record and lifting 143 kilograms in his final attempt. He finished with 140 kilograms in the round.

In the clean and jerk category Nuaru’s Ditto Titus Ika took an initial lead with a 135 kilograms C and J lift and combined lift of 240 kilograms.