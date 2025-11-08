CID Takes Five Veer Lachit Sena Leaders from Cyber Police Station

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police have taken five leaders of the Veer Lachit Sena from the Cyber Police Station to the CID police station for further investigation. The five were initially held in the CID lockup.

The CID is set to interrogate a total of 10 accused, including Rontu Pani Phukan and Bikash Axom, in connection with cases of extortion and kidnapping. All the accused are leaders and members of the Bir Lachit Sena, and the investigation is ongoing.

Among those arrested are Rontu Pani Phukan, Bikash Axom, Tanmay Chetia, Utpal Dutta, Biraj Ballabh, Riaz Ahmed, Mohan Ali, Chinmoy Dev, Bishwajit Doley, and Inamul Haque. They were apprehended from various districts across Assam and brought to the CID headquarters for questioning.

Earlier, the Assam CID had launched a massive operation against the Veer Lachit Sena following the registration of a case against the organisation at the CID Police Station. Acting swiftly, the CID has opened investigation files related to cases earlier registered against the group in various police stations across the state.

Soon after reopening these case files, coordinated raids were carried out across multiple districts, resulting in the arrest of at least 11 members of the Veer Lachit Sena from various parts of Assam. Police sources said all the detained individuals were brought to the CID headquarters in Guwahati for detailed interrogation.

The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to five days’ custody. The arrests marked a significant step in the ongoing investigation against the Bir Lachit Sena, as the CID continued to probe the organisation’s activities across the state.

According to officials, a case numbered 20/25 had been formally registered against the organisation at the CID police station on Thursday. Following this, the CID began consolidating all district-level FIRs filed against the group to facilitate a single, comprehensive investigation.

The operation marked a significant escalation in the state government’s action against the Veer Lachit Sena, a regional outfit known for its recent protests and confrontations with authorities. Sources added that the CID was expected to question several more members in the following days as part of its ongoing probe.

Also Read: Bikash Axom Sent to Judicial Custody Amid Ongoing Investigation