Bharat Petroleum Refuels 100 Sri Lankan Flights In Indian Airports

Indian government owned oil and gas company Bharat Petroleum has extended a helping hand to Sri Lanka amid the dire economic conditions in the country, by refueling aircrafts at Indian airports.

As Sri Lanka reels under the effects of its worst economic crisis since independence, the country has witnessed an acute fuel shortage.

Bharat Petroleum shared in a post on Thursday that as many as 100 Lankan flights have been refueled so far at Trivandrum, Chennai and Kochi airports.

The company wrote on Twitter, “United with Sri Lanka. We are pleased to support SriLankan Airlines, with the refueling of their long-haul flights at Indian airports, to overcome the Jet Fuel shortage in their country. So far, more than 100 flights have been refuelled at Trivandrum, Chennai and Kochi airports.”

In a subsequent tweet, Bharat Petroleum said that they have been associated with SriLankan Airlines for over a decade.