Veteran Santoor Player Pt Shivkumar Sharma Passes Away

Veteran santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away aged 84 years in Mumbai this morning after suffering from a heart attack, according to his family.
Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, a music composer and one of India’s most well known classical musicians, was reportedly due to perform in Bhopal next week. PTI reported that he was also suffering from renal ailments.
“He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active,” reported PTI quoting family sources.
Pt. Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, he is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.
He was a part of the musician duo Shiv-Hari, and is known for his composition with flute legend Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia for films like Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on his demise. He tweeted, “Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Calling it the end of an era, noted sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted, “The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it's a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti.”