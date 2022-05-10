Veteran Santoor Player Pt Shivkumar Sharma Passes Away

Veteran santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away aged 84 years in Mumbai this morning after suffering from a heart attack, according to his family.

Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, a music composer and one of India’s most well known classical musicians, was reportedly due to perform in Bhopal next week. PTI reported that he was also suffering from renal ailments.

“He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active,” reported PTI quoting family sources.

Pt. Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, he is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.