Cop's Son Among 7 Held Over Cattle Smuggling In Guwahati

The son of a policeman was among those caught in Guwahati in a recent operation against illegal transportation of cattle heads. Garchuk police had on Tuesday intercepted a cattle-laden truck in a raid leading to the apprehension of seven individuals.
One of the detainees, Amarjit Kalita, has been identified as the son of a policeman today.
This comes after a raid, supervised by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nilotpal Saikia, led to the recovery of 31 cattle heads. However, several cattle did not survive the ordeal with the police finding their remains inside the truck.
Among those detained were Moisan Khan, Nazir Hussain, Fazrul Rahman, Amarjit Kalita, Haidar Ali, Abdul Kuddus, and Afsar Ali. In addition to the truck, police also confiscated a Swift car connected to the operation.
Initial reports indicated that a local businessman from Assam's Barpeta, who had taken charge of the cattle supply, is linked to the entire smuggling operation.
The police initiated a thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the broader network behind this illegal activity.