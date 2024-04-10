Cotton University Student Commits Suicide; Probe On

In a sensational incident, a Higher Secondary (HS) first-year student of the prestigious Cotton University in Guwahati ended her life by committing suicide, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to preliminary information, the girl allegedly jumped from the second floor of the hostel named Pronalaya where she was residing.
Right after the incident, the girl was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention. However, she reportedly succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 am on Tuesday, reports said.
The girl, hailing from Mangaldoi in Assam’s Darrang district had been residing in the Pronalaya hostel for around seven months.
According to the hostel authorities, the girl’s father was heading to Guwahati yesterday to take her home for Bihu. However, he was informed about the ill-fated incident before reaching the hostel.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Reportedly, a mobile and a diary have been recovered from the girl’s room.