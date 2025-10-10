Subscribe

Cotton University Student Union Election 2025-26 Results Announced

Cotton University announces 2025/26 Student Union results with Dipashekhar Kalita as President; key positions filled by AASU, Asom Chatra Parishad, and Chatra Mukti.

PratidinTime News Desk
cotton university

The Cotton University Student Union has declared the results for the 2025/26 academic year elections.

  • President:Dipashekhar Kalita (Asom Chatra Parishad)

  • Vice President:Tuzha Brahma (Chatra Mukti)

  • General Secretary:Kitimoy Kashyap (AASU)

  • Assistant Secretary:Mayuri Baruah (AASU)

  • Cottonian Editor:Angelina Das (Asom Chatra Parishad)

  • Women’s Representative Editor:Sadhana Sreshtha (AASU)

  • Women’s Representative Secretary:Pabitra Boro

  • Cultural Secretary:Vaylina Boro (Chatra Mukti)

  • Music Department Secretary:Gyanadweep Tamuli (Asom Chatra Parishad)

  • Social Service Secretary:Nishant Bhardwaj (AASU)

The elections reflected a mix of student organisations winning key positions, highlighting active participation and representation from across campus groups.

Cotton University Students' Union Elections