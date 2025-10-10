Cotton University Student Union Election 2025-26 Results Announced

The Cotton University Student Union has declared the results for the 2025/26 academic year elections.
President:Dipashekhar Kalita (Asom Chatra Parishad)
Vice President:Tuzha Brahma (Chatra Mukti)
General Secretary:Kitimoy Kashyap (AASU)
Assistant Secretary:Mayuri Baruah (AASU)
Cottonian Editor:Angelina Das (Asom Chatra Parishad)
Women’s Representative Editor:Sadhana Sreshtha (AASU)
Women’s Representative Secretary:Pabitra Boro
Cultural Secretary:Vaylina Boro (Chatra Mukti)
Music Department Secretary:Gyanadweep Tamuli (Asom Chatra Parishad)
Social Service Secretary:Nishant Bhardwaj (AASU)
The elections reflected a mix of student organisations winning key positions, highlighting active participation and representation from across campus groups.
