Dr. Hiren Deka Appointed as New Registrar of Cotton University

Dr. Hiren Deka, Associate Professor in the Department of Mathematics, has taken charge as the new Registrar (in-charge) of Cotton University.

Dr. Deka took over the responsibility following the resignation of former Registrar Dr. Arindam Garg, who stepped down from the position due to health reasons.

Having joined Cotton University in 2005 as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics, Dr. Deka has been an integral part of the institution’s academic and administrative growth.

Over the past two decades, he has been in the university as the Controller of Examinations (in-charge) and Director (in-charge) of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), among several other key administrative roles within the campus.

After taking the charge, he expressed his gratitude and optimism.

Dr. Deka said, “Taking up the responsibility of Registrar is indeed a proud moment for me. I am confident that, with the cooperation and support of all faculty and staff, we will continue to strengthen the academic and administrative framework of Cotton University.”

It is expected that the appointment of Dr. Hiren Deka as the new Registrar will ensure administrative stability and continuity in Cotton University’s journey of academic and institutional growth.

