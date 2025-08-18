CURSA Opposes Retired Faculty Recruitment in Model Colleges, Demands Merit Hiring

The Cotton University Research Scholars’ Association (CURSA) has strongly criticised the Assam government’s decision to recruit retired faculties in Model Colleges and newly recognised college departments, calling it “arbitrary” and a threat to employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

In a statement released on Sunday, CURSA alleged that the move undermines the qualifications of highly educated young candidates while favouring retired teachers. The association further claimed that the Department of Higher Education’s decision signals a trend toward the privatisation of Assam’s higher education sector.

While acknowledging the importance of experienced educators, CURSA emphasised that reappointing retirees at the expense of new candidates is unjustifiable. The association also raised concerns over the proposed recruitment terms, highlighting that new candidates would receive only ₹50,000 per month for three years on probation, leaving them in a precarious situation.

CURSA president Tribujjal Prakash and general secretary Jintu Thakuria welcomed the consensus reached at a teachers’ association meeting organised by the All Assam Students’ Union in Guwahati on August 17. The meeting reportedly highlighted the looming crisis in higher education and stressed the need for regular, merit-based appointments for qualified candidates.

By endorsing the meeting’s decisions, CURSA has demanded that the government implement measures ensuring regular appointments in Model Colleges and newly recognised departments. The association also called on intellectuals, student organisations, and the general public to oppose what it termed the government’s arbitrary policy and to foster awareness on the issue.

