Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Guwahati After Bird Hit

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight that took off from Guwahati on Sunday was forced to land again at Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird hit right after take-off.

A statement from the company read, “IndiGo Airbus A320neo (VT-ITB) operating flight 6E 6394 from Guwahati-Delhi returned to Guwahati airport, due to a suspected bird hit after takeoff. All passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi. The aircraft is being held on the ground for necessary inspections.”

It may be noted that this is the third incident in the same day that an aircraft has had to make an emergency landing.

Earlier on Sunday, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight landed back at the Delhi Airport after it failed to regain the cabin pressure differential even after attaining a height of 6,000 feet.