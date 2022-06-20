Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Guwahati After Bird Hit

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight that took off from Guwahati on Sunday was forced to land again at Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird hit right after take-off.
A statement from the company read, “IndiGo Airbus A320neo (VT-ITB) operating flight 6E 6394 from Guwahati-Delhi returned to Guwahati airport, due to a suspected bird hit after takeoff. All passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi. The aircraft is being held on the ground for necessary inspections.”
It may be noted that this is the third incident in the same day that an aircraft has had to make an emergency landing.
Earlier on Sunday, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight landed back at the Delhi Airport after it failed to regain the cabin pressure differential even after attaining a height of 6,000 feet.
A statement from the airline said that the cabin pressure differential was unable to build up as the altitude of the cabin rose from the ground.
In yet another incident earlier concerning SpiceJet, a Boeing 737 aircraft with around 185 people on board returned safely to Patna after reports of a fire in one of the engines.
Officials of the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) said that the plane, VT-SYZ, prima facie was involved in air turnback as the cabin crew informed PIC about sparks coming out of the engine.
The cockpit crew suspected a bird hit on the engine during the rotation. Later, the crew did not observe any abnormality and the flight ascended.
Officials said, “The flight returned back after a bird hit and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe."