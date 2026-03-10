Dighalipukhuri–New Guwahati Flyover Opens Today

The Maharaja Prithu Flyover will be opened to the public today. The elevated road will connect Noonmati in the eastern part of the city with the central area of Dighalipukhuri, passing through key locations such as Ambari and Bamunimaidan.

Stretching approximately 5.5 kilometres, the structure will become the longest flyover in Assam. The project has been built at an estimated cost of around Rs 850 crore.

The flyover will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will formally open the corridor for vehicular movement.

Designed as a four-lane elevated corridor, the flyover aims to streamline traffic movement and cut down travel time for commuters travelling between eastern and central Guwahati. Authorities believe the new route will help ease pressure on several busy roads that currently struggle to handle the growing number of vehicles in the city.

Construction of the flyover began towards the end of 2023 and was completed in roughly 18 months. The elevated structure stands on 122 pillars, creating a long and continuous corridor above the existing roads.