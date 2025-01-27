Dispur Police Station Strengthened, Three OCs Appointed

The Home Department of the Assam government has issued an important directive concerning the appointment of three police inspectors as Officers-in-Charge (OC) at the Dispur Police Station.

According to official reports, OC Bhaskar Malla Patowary has been appointed to oversee the management of the Dispur Police Station area. On the other hand, OC Krishna Kanta Laskar will take charge of crime control duties, while Inspector OC Amarjyoti Gogoi will be responsible for maintaining law and order.

These appointments aim to enhance the operational efficiency of the Dispur Police Station and strengthen law enforcement in the region.