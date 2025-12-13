Down Town Hospital Hosts 8th North East Patient Safety Conference in Guwahati

Down Town Hospital on Saturday organized the “8th North East Patient Safety Conference” at the Assam Downtown University premises in Panikhaiti, Guwahati.

The day-long event drew around 500 participants from across the North East, as well as from Bhutan and Nepal.

The conference aimed to promote “Ensuring patient safety with joy in work,” focusing on improving healthcare practices and raising awareness about patient care.

Eminent doctors addressed various topics, including proper use of hospital beds, empathy towards patients, patient safety during earthquakes, ICU patient care, and the role of clinical dietitians in healthcare management.

Mayurakshi Dutta, Executive Director of Down Town Hospital, spearheaded the event. Dr. Manoj Kumar Choudhury, Director of Medical Education, Assam, attended as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of patient safety and quality healthcare standards in the region.

The conference served as a platform for healthcare professionals to share best practices, discuss emerging challenges, and reinforce the commitment to patient safety across hospitals in the North East.