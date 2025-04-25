Dr Amal Chandra Kataki Conferred Honorary D.Sc Degree by Gauhati University

In recognition of his exemplary contributions to the field of cancer care, research, and education, Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, former Director of the Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute, has been conferred the prestigious honorary D.Sc (Doctor of Science) degree by Gauhati University.

Advertisment

The honour was presented during the university's 32nd convocation held on Friday, April 25, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including the Chancellor of Gauhati University and Assam Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. The event was also attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, members of the Executive Council, faculty members, and graduating students.

Dr Kataki was honoured for his pioneering work in cancer treatment and his invaluable contributions to medical service, education, and research. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has published 218 research papers in both national and international platforms and edited three acclaimed textbooks on oncology that are widely referenced around the world.

He also authored his autobiography " Silent Contemplation…Awakening the Inner Protagonist…" which he presented as a gift to the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on October 14, 2022. In addition, he was the founding Editor-in-Chief of the international journal "Annals of Oncology Research and Therapy" and served as a member of the Governing Committee of the National Cancer Registry Programme of the ICMR for 17 years.

Presently, he is a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Cancer Genome Atlas and the Research Advisory Committee of AIIMS, Guwahati.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the honorary degree, Dr Kataki thanked Governor and Chancellor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Vice Chancellor Prof Mahanta, and the Executive Council of Gauhati University. He noted that the honour is not just a personal achievement, but a recognition of the collective efforts of all those working relentlessly in cancer care, cure, and control.

He also acknowledged the support he received throughout his journey from institutions including the Government of Assam, Department of Atomic Energy, North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the former Lokabondhu Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Society, and Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. He also remembered the unwavering support from his family.

Dr Kataki extended special thanks to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary leadership in making cancer treatment more affordable and accessible in Assam. He praised the CM’s initiative in establishing a robust network of state-of-the-art cancer hospitals across the state.

Currently, Dr Amal Chandra Kataki serves as the Director of the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati, continuing his lifelong commitment to advancing healthcare in the region.