Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Celebrates Diwali with Patients, Staff

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across the concrete city of Guwahati with earthen lamps and lights.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute also joined the celebration with their patients and staff on Monday.

As the patients won’t be able to join the celebration in the evening so they celebrated in the day itself by lighting earthen lamps and sparklers.

Sweets were also distributed to about 500 patients and staff.