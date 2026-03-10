ED Attaches Rs 5.64 Crore Assets Linked to Former Assam IAS Officer

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached six immovable properties worth around Rs 5.64 crore in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving former Assam IAS officer Indreswar Kalita.

According to officials, the action was taken by the ED’s Guwahati Zonal Office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The case relates to allegations that Kalita accumulated assets far beyond his known sources of income while serving as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Excise Department.

The investigation began after a case was registered by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in Guwahati under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The vigilance agency alleged that Kalita possessed assets that were disproportionate to his legitimate earnings.

According to the chargesheet filed by the vigilance cell, Kalita accumulated assets worth about Rs 5.64 crore during the period between March 1, 2000, and December 31, 2018. Investigators claim this amount was about 131 per cent higher than his known income during that time.

During its probe, the ED found that several properties were purchased either in Kalita’s name or in the names of his wife and other family members. Officials said these relatives did not have sufficient income to justify such purchases, raising suspicions that the properties were acquired to hide the actual source of funds.

Investigators also alleged that the real value of certain properties was not fully disclosed in official documents. According to the agency, the purchase amounts mentioned in registered sale deeds were deliberately shown to be lower than the actual price paid, in an attempt to conceal cash transactions.

The ED further claimed that between 2015 and 2018, Kalita built a ground-plus-four-storey commercial-cum-residential building through a partnership firm formed with his wife and a relative. Officials suspect that the firm existed mainly on paper and that the construction project, which reportedly cost around Rs 4.46 crore, was used to channel and legitimise the alleged illegal funds.

After the building was completed, the property reportedly began generating monthly rental income. Investigators said the rent collected from the property was later used to repay bank loans, which helped integrate the alleged proceeds of crime into the formal economy.

The agency also examined bank accounts linked to Kalita and his family. According to officials, several large cash deposits were found in these accounts. Records showed deposits of Rs 15.24 lakh in Kalita’s account between 2006 and 2018, and about Rs 16.92 lakh in his wife’s account between 2012 and 2018. Authorities said these deposits could not be linked to any clear or legitimate source of income.

The attached properties are believed to be connected to the alleged proceeds of crime identified during the investigation.

Officials from the Directorate of Enforcement said the investigation is still ongoing and further action may follow as more details emerge.