CM Vigilance Files 3,661-Page Chargesheet Against IAS Indreswar Kalita

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Monday filed a voluminous 3,661-page chargesheet against senior IAS officer Indreswar Kalita, who is currently behind bars. The chargesheet, submitted in connection with a disproportionate assets case, paints a damning picture of unchecked accumulation of wealth and alleged misuse of power.

Kalita, a senior bureaucrat, was arrested earlier this year following a months-long investigation into assets that far exceeded his known sources of income. According to the chargesheet, Kalita and his family had amassed properties and wealth amounting to Rs 5.64 crore, a sum that investigators say is over 131% more than what he could have legally earned during his service.

The chargesheet reveals a sprawling real estate trail. Multiple land holdings have been unearthed in Guwahati’s prime localities—Lokhra, VIP Road, Zoo Road, and Garchuk—with further property links discovered in Tezpur. The investigation also highlights attempts by Kalita to present portions of these properties as “gifts”, a move seemingly aimed at bypassing legal scrutiny and downplaying the scale of corruption.

Notably, the chargesheet doesn’t end with Kalita alone. His wife, Mintu Kalita, has also been named as a co-accused. She allegedly played a role in both acquiring and managing the disputed assets, raising questions about the family’s involvement in what the prosecution calls a systematic attempt to legitimise black money.