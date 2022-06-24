Eknath Shinde Leaves Guwahati After Bhupen Borah's Letter

Rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde has left the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati on Friday and is headed to Mumbai.

This comes after the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Kumar Borah asked the Shiv Sena leader and his troupe of MLAs residing in Assam’s Guwahati to leave the state at the earliest as his presence is bringing bad repute to the state.

In a letter addressed to the rebel leader Shinde, Borah wrote, “Your presence in Guwahati with MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena from Maharashtra, who have been kept in a hotel for alleged horse-trading to topple the elected Government of Maharashtra and the continued media coverage of the same, has not gone well with the Assamese people and is creating an unhealthy atmosphere.”

Borah alleged that amid the flooding in the state and the northeast in whole, the presence of the Maharashtra politicians has shifted focus on to them.

He wrote, “Moreover, Assam is facing a devastating flood situation and the flood affected people are suffering severely in absence of adequate flood reliefs. According to government data, altogether 107 people have died in flood and landslides since April 6, out of which 65 since June 14 only and 55 lakh people of 32 districts out of 35 districts are adversely affected.”