Entry Passes For Bagurumba Programme Is Available Till Today Evening; Bimal Borah

Ahead of the extravagant Bagurumba performance at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati on January 17, to be witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those still waiting for entry passes to the venue can get them by Thursday (January 15) evening at the latest, Assam cultural affairs minister Bimal Borah said.

Addressing a press conference, Borah said, “Around 10,000 dancers will perform the Bagurumba dance in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17. The performers have been brought from 81 constituencies across 23 districts. Full-fledged practice has been going on since January 12.”

He said, “This has been possible due to 25 people from the Bodo community who have been involved all the way. A total of 400 master trainers were involved in the rehearsals. Practices were conducted across the constituencies between January 8 and 10, with the final performance set for January 17 evening.”

Talking about the seating arrangements at the venue, Bimal Borah further said, “The seating capacity of the Sarusajai Stadium is 23,000, however, we have reduced some seats due to some specific reasons, bringing it down to 19,000.”

“Meanwhile, the entry passes are almost over. We were giving out passes at Rabindra Bhavan, Kalakshetra and Sarusajai Stadium. There are almost 7,000 availers from Guwahati, while from across Assam overall, there will be 15,000 people coming. The passes will be available till 6 pm this evening,” he added.

However, those without entry passes will be able to enjoy the final practice event, which will be done in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cultural minister said, adding that entry to the venue will commence from 2 pm on the day of the event.

