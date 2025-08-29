“Even With Binoculars, You Won’t Spot Congress in Assam": Amit Shah at Panchayat Conclave

Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his address at the Panchayat Representatives’ Conclave in Guwahati by extending his greetings with a respectful “Pranam” to the gathering. He said he wished to begin his speech by seeking the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and paying homage to Assam’s legendary freedom fighters and cultural icons, Bir Lachit Borphukan, Bir Chilarai, Kanaklata Barua, and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, Shah remarked, “The Centre and the Congress kept wondering what would happen to the Panchayat elections in Assam, but when the time came, the reality became clear. In the upcoming elections, even if you search with binoculars, you won’t be able to find the Congress.”

Highlighting the massive turnout, he noted that nearly 20,000 newly elected panchayat representatives were present at the conclave. Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in transformative change in the region over the past 11 years. “Because of Modi ji, it was possible for the NDA alliance to be formed twice in Assam. He has brought development for Assam’s youth and given the state a strong political direction,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also underscored the BJP-led government’s efforts in promoting Assam’s cultural heritage at the national stage. He recalled how the Modi government gave national recognition to Sattriya dance, honoured the legacy of Srimanta Sankardev, and celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi in 2022. “It was only because of Modi ji’s vision that the country came to know about the unparalleled contribution of Lachit Borphukan in India’s history,” he added.

Calling the BJP’s governance a “win-win situation” for Assam, Shah asserted that the party has cemented its leadership in the state through both development and cultural pride.

Also Read: Live: "Congress Will Turn Microscopic In Assam"--Amit Shah Declares In Guwahati Meet