Live: Shah in Guwahati — Multiple Events from Raj Bhavan Inauguration to Panchayat Sammelan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati, Assam, on the evening of August 28, 2025, for a two-day visit. Upon his arrival, he chaired a core committee meeting of the Assam BJP at the party headquarters in Basistha, where discussions centered on preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Shah at the airport and accompanied him to the meeting.
The itinerary for August 29 includes the inauguration of the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, the e-inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, and the launch of several development projects for the ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles.In the afternoon, Shah will address the 'Panchayat Sammelan' at Khanapara, marking the formal launch of the BJP's election campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections.The day will conclude with the inauguration of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister Golap Borbora at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra .
- Aug 29, 2025 00:05 IST
Amit Shah Rally May Face Weather Woes as Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rain
Rain may play spoilsport during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Guwahati city tomorrow, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the next 24 hours.
The IMD has predicted that the city could receive up to 6 cm of rainfall in a day, with intense spells of 2-3 cm per hour in certain areas. Such heavy rainfall is expected to worsen waterlogging, slow down vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides, particularly in vulnerable pockets of the city.
City authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency response teams kept on high alert. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Commuters and long-distance travelers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas are particularly warned to watch for signs of flooding or landslides.
Meanwhile, earlier today, parts of the NH-37 were hit by flash floods, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Authorities had to take immediate measures to manage the situation and ensure safety for commuters.
The forecast raises concerns over possible disruptions to tomorrow’s rally, with authorities expected to coordinate closely to manage both the event and emergency responses.
- Aug 28, 2025 23:58 IST
Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Comments on Amit Shah’s Assam Visit and BJP Core Committee Meet
Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday shared his remarks regarding the ongoing visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam. The visit coincides with a crucial BJP Core Committee meeting in the state, aimed at reviewing party strategies and discussing key governance initiatives.
Margherita highlighted the significance of the visit for strengthening the party’s presence in Assam and addressing local development priorities. He emphasized that the discussions would focus on regional concerns, administrative coordination, and efforts to ensure closer engagement between the state and central government.
The Union Home Minister’s visit is expected to include interactions with party leaders, administrative officials, and public stakeholders, marking a significant political and administrative engagement in Assam ahead of upcoming key initiatives.
- Aug 28, 2025 23:40 IST
AGP President Atul Bora Calls BJP Symbol Standees ‘Unimportant’ Ahead of Panchayat Sanmilan
Assam Minister and AGP president Atul Bora on Thursday described the recent controversy over standees featuring Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leaders with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) name and symbol as “an unimportant matter.”
The standees, which appeared along Guwahati’s GS Road, displayed Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta — both senior AGP leaders — with the BJP’s lotus symbol and name below their images. The unusual visual pairing drew attention, as the AGP is an NDA coalition partner but not formally part of the BJP’s organisational fold.
Speaking on the matter, Bora said the issue was blown out of proportion and noted that when party members raised concerns earlier, the hoarding was removed. “Today, when we welcome leaders, it is with the AGP symbol, not the lotus of the BJP,” he clarified.
Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita emphasized that there should be no confusion, explaining that the event is a BJP-hosted Sanmilan, and the party is welcoming alliance leaders using its symbol as a host. Margherita cited a precedent when state BJP president Dilip Saikia was welcomed at the AGP office with the elephant symbol, calling it a common practice among coalition parties.
AGP spokesperson Kasturi Chutia also downplayed the controversy, stating, “Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta are leaders of the AGP and equally leaders of the NDA. All candidates supported by the alliance will be present, and featuring them under the BJP symbol is a sign of respect.”
The “Panchayat Sanmilan,” scheduled for August 29, is being billed as a major show of strength by the BJP-led alliance as it sharpens its strategy for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
- Aug 28, 2025 23:29 IST
Former AASU President Sankar Jyoti Baruah Denies Reports of Joining BJP
Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Sankar Jyoti Baruah on Thursday refuted media reports claiming that he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.
In a Facebook post, Baruah said, “Some media outlets have reported that I will be joining the BJP tomorrow. I want to clarify that I am completely unaware of this and have no such plans.”
His clarification comes even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is already in Guwahati on a two-day visit, during which he is scheduled to attend key BJP meetings and launch the party’s campaign preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.
- Aug 28, 2025 23:26 IST
Amit Shah Joins BJP Core Committee Meet in Assam, Discusses 2026 Election Roadmap
- Aug 28, 2025 23:22 IST
AJP Slams BJP Ahead of Amit Shah Visit, Calls Decade of Promises ‘Unfulfilled’
The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to the state, accusing the party of betraying Assam with a decade of unfulfilled promises.
At a press conference in Guwahati, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan alleged that the BJP has repeatedly misled the people of Assam with lofty rhetoric and hollow assurances. “Whenever central leaders visit, they only deliver speeches to seek votes, but Assam has gained nothing in return. Assam is not a theatre stage for political drama,” Gogoi said. Read More..
- Aug 28, 2025 23:21 IST
Raijor Dal Questions Government Priorities After Dass Boasts of Rally Pandal
A political row has erupted after Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed that the “largest stage and pandal in the history of Assam” has been constructed for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally. Reacting strongly, Raijor Dal’s Working President Romen Borthakur questioned the government’s priorities and expressed deep resentment in a press statement issued to the media.
Borthakur asked why Assam cannot boast of having the state’s largest and finest school, or the most advanced hospital instead of celebrating the size of a political pandal. He said that Minister Dass had taken pride in announcing that the pandal could seat 25,000 people, but the reality of Assam paints a grim picture. Read More..
- Aug 28, 2025 23:10 IST
Amit Shah Condemns Congress-RJD Over ‘Indecent’ Remarks on PM Modi and Late Mother
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday strongly condemned the Congress and RJD for using “abusive and indecent” language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a rally in Darbhanga. He described the incident as “highly condemnable and disgraceful” and a “blot on democracy.”
Shah, in a tweet, said the remarks reflect how Congress politics has “reached its lowest level” under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. He accused the parties of being unable to tolerate the Prime Minister’s service and leadership over the past 11 years.
“This clearly shows that Congress has returned to its old character, consistently working to poison the political culture of the country. From his Gujarat Chief Ministership to today, the Gandhi family has left no stone unturned in spreading hatred against Prime Minister Modi. But now they have crossed all limits of decency,” Shah stated.
He further remarked that the incident “is an insult to every mother and every son, for which 140 crore Indians will never forgive them,” adding that “insulting mothers is the identity of Congress.”
The Union Minister’s statement came after the controversy erupted during the joint Congress-RJD rally in Darbhanga, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders.
Shah’s tweet can be viewed here.