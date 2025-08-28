Live: Shah in Guwahati — Multiple Events from Raj Bhavan Inauguration to Panchayat Sammelan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati, Assam, on the evening of August 28, 2025, for a two-day visit. Upon his arrival, he chaired a core committee meeting of the Assam BJP at the party headquarters in Basistha, where discussions centered on preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Shah at the airport and accompanied him to the meeting.

The itinerary for August 29 includes the inauguration of the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, the e-inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, and the launch of several development projects for the ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles.In the afternoon, Shah will address the 'Panchayat Sammelan' at Khanapara, marking the formal launch of the BJP's election campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections.The day will conclude with the inauguration of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister Golap Borbora at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra .

