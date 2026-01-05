Women Empowerment Push in Mangaldoi; CM Sarma Says Eviction Drive Won’t Stop

In a major push to make women financially independent, the Assam government on Monday organised a large-scale programme in Mangaldoi under one of its flagship initiatives for women empowerment.

As part of the event, cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan were officially distributed to 31,017 women members of self-help groups from different areas of the Mangaldoi Assembly constituency.

The programme was held at the premises of the under-construction Darrang Medical College and Hospital at Puniya, where Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Darrang–Udalguri Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia, local MLA Basant Das, and senior district administration officials.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Chief Minister Sarma said women play a crucial role in strengthening Assam’s rural economy. He stressed that the government does not want women to remain confined to household responsibilities but aims to help them grow into successful entrepreneurs.

He expressed confidence that the financial assistance provided under the scheme would encourage women to start their own small businesses and become self-reliant, contributing to their families and the wider economy.

Later, while speaking to the media, the Chief Minister made a strong statement on the ongoing eviction drives in the state. He said that the government’s campaign to clear encroachments from government land would continue without interruption.

“The eviction drives underway across Assam will not be stopped under any circumstances,” Dr Sarma said, reiterating that freeing government land and protected forest areas from encroachment remains a firm commitment of his government.

