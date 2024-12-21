Experts & Activists Gather in Guwahati to Address Human Rights Crisis in Bangladesh

A panel discussion on "Violation of Human Rights Law Against Hindus and Other Religious Minorities" was held today at the Bishnu Nirmal Trust Auditorium in Latasil, Guwahati, under the banner of Adhivakta Parishad Assam Prant.

Advertisment

The discussion brought together key speakers and experts to address the ongoing human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Justice Ajit Borthakur, former Judge of the Gauhati High Court and current member of the Assam Human Rights Commission, raised concerns over the protection of rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Bangladesh, questioning whether these rights are truly upheld for all its citizens.

Mohan Raj, IPS, former DGP (OSD) of Assam, highlighted the historical context of the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, drawing comparisons to a "holocaust" situation. He emphasized that the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh is not a new issue, but rather part of a long-standing pattern of violence.

Kuldeep Baishya, General Secretary of the organization, outlined the objective of the event, stressing that it was more than just a discussion. He stated that it was a call for global support to protect human lives and humanity in Bangladesh, condemning the gross human rights violations under the interim government.

Baishya also pointed out that world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President-elect Donald J. Trump, Congress woman Tulsi Gabbard, and UK Parliamentarian Barry Gardiner, have expressed deep concern over the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The event was attended by S C Keyal, Zonal Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad, and moderated by Adv Sikha Bhattacharjya, Office Secretary of the organization. Adv Bankim Sarma, Vice President (Organization), delivered the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the program.