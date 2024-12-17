Gauhati HC Bans Buffalo, Bulbul Fights In Assam

The Gauhati High Court has banned buffalo and bulbul bird fights in Assam, following petitions filed by PETA India. The court quashed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Assam government on December 27, 2023, which had allowed such fights during a specific period in January.

The petition was heard by Justice Devashis Baruah, with Senior Advocate Diganta Das representing PETA India. The animal rights organization argued that the buffalo and bulbul fights violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. PETA India also cited the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in the Animal Welfare Board of India vs A Nagaraja case, which prohibited animal cruelty for entertainment purposes.

PETA India presented compelling evidence of the cruelty involved in these fights. Investigative reports revealed that buffaloes were beaten and forced to fight, while bulbuls, some of which are protected species, were drugged, starved, and made to fight over food.

In addition, PETA highlighted the illegal conduct of these fights beyond the dates allowed by the SOP, which resulted in widespread animal abuse. Following the ruling, Arunima Kedia, Lead Legal Counsel for PETA India, expressed gratitude to the court. She said, “Buffaloes and bulbuls are gentle animals who feel pain and terror and should never be subjected to violent spectacles for human entertainment. We are grateful to the court for recognizing the cruelty in these practices and upholding animal welfare laws.”

PETA India’s investigations into the buffalo fights uncovered alarming practices in which the animals were abused to provoke combat. In Ahatguri, Morigaon district, buffaloes were beaten, jabbed with sticks, and dragged by their noses before being forced into brutal head-to-head battles. The fights often resulted in severe injuries, including deep cuts to the buffaloes’ faces, necks, and ears.

Similarly, PETA India’s probe into bulbul bird fights in Hajo, Assam, exposed the illegal capture and abuse of protected red-vented bulbuls. These birds were intoxicated with marijuana and other substances, starved, and forced to fight for food. Handlers would agitate the birds to keep them fighting despite exhaustion.

PETA India’s petition argued that these events not only violated animal welfare laws but also went against the principles of non-violence and compassion central to Indian culture. The organization remains committed to advocating for the protection of animals from exploitation for entertainment purposes.

